NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $67.79

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $67.79 and last traded at $67.79, with a volume of 4747 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.73.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

Get NetApp alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,217,998 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1,777.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,771 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,073 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,786 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.