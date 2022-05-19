NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut NetApp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.22.

Shares of NTAP opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.24. NetApp has a 12-month low of $68.23 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,998 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in NetApp by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

