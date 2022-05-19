NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $120.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.30.

NTES stock opened at $93.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.42. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $120.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.41.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in NetEase by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NetEase by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

