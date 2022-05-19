NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Truist Financial

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $20.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $980.00 million, a PE ratio of 227.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 888.99%.

In other news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $33,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 47.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth about $210,000.

About NETSTREIT (Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.