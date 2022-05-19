Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives $111.93 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.93.

NBIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $84.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.02. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $108.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 117.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.06 and a 200-day moving average of $86.99.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.21). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $1,018,409.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,708.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $803,647.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,483 shares of company stock worth $4,386,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,871,000 after buying an additional 34,237 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,180,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,888,000 after buying an additional 176,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,241,000 after buying an additional 652,772 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,657,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,419,000 after buying an additional 279,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,253,000 after buying an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

