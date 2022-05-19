NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuroPace Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It is focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from epilepsy. NeuroPace Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Get NeuroPace alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NeuroPace from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.40.

NASDAQ NPCE opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25. NeuroPace has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $26.28.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 85.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that NeuroPace will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KCK LTD. bought a new position in NeuroPace during the 4th quarter worth $56,661,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its position in NeuroPace by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,309,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,275,000 after acquiring an additional 638,867 shares during the period. Revelation Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroPace in the 4th quarter worth about $6,719,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in NeuroPace by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,358 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NeuroPace by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 485,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 179,397 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeuroPace (Get Rating)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuroPace (NPCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.