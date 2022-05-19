Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.83

Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 3766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

NMRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.97 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.43%.

In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Newmark Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Newmark Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Newmark Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Newmark Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

