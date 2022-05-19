NewYorkCoin Price Tops $0.0000 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $164.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.96 or 0.00237571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00016446 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001963 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002952 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005903 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000750 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

