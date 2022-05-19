NewYorkCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $33.00 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $33.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017953 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.22 or 0.00227188 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002136 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003210 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

