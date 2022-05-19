Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Given New €10.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from €10.80 ($11.25) to €10.00 ($10.42) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nexi from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nexi in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Nexi in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Get Nexi alerts:

Nexi stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53. Nexi has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $23.48.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.