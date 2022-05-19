NEXT (NEXT) Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week

NEXT (NEXT) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a total market cap of $291,312.62 and approximately $66.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00231768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00016877 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002007 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003039 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.