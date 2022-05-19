NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 3.4% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $29,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,284,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 279.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 81,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 28,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,593,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,550,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.02. The company has a market cap of $138.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.