Nexus Trading 47.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NXS)

Nexus (NXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. Nexus has a total market cap of $11.21 million and approximately $774,449.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nexus has traded 47.8% higher against the dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Nexus Profile

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 73,426,196 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Nexus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

