Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $883.91 Million

Analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) will report sales of $883.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $871.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $893.00 million. Nielsen posted sales of $861.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.27 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

Shares of Nielsen stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,855,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,543,085. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.41. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74.

Nielsen declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.52%.

In other Nielsen news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc purchased 9,942,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $272,821,788.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 26,105,385 shares of company stock valued at $715,142,857. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Nielsen by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,873,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,622,000 after buying an additional 10,814,521 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 1,010.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,565,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,156,000 after buying an additional 5,064,714 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,399,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,279,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nielsen by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,480,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,871,000 after buying an additional 3,388,422 shares in the last quarter.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

