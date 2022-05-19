NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Director Michael Curry Montgomery Sells 1,796 Shares

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $33,028.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NMIH stock traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.51. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.70 million. NMI had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 49.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NMI by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NMI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

