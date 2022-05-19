NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Buys $24,991.20 in Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) Director Jeri J. Harman acquired 10,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $24,991.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 107,878 shares in the company, valued at $252,434.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NNBR opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. NN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get NN alerts:

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. NN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NN by 1,435.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in NN by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in NN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in NN by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NN Company Profile (Get Rating)

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.