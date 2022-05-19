Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Acquires 10,949 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 13.7% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owned 0.25% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $227,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after buying an additional 94,816 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,243,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 46,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.86. The company had a trading volume of 72,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,105. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.16 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

