Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Decreases Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc trimmed its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,672 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $2.60 on Thursday, hitting $254.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,984. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $292.75. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total value of $88,142.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,531 shares of company stock valued at $11,924,380 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.