Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Grows Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ARCC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.62. 167,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,585. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

