Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $9.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $360.19. 280,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,710,650. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $396.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $354.02 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

