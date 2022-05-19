Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,680,864,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 149,779.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 534,711 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $431,244,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Alphabet by 213.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 225,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $603,643,000 after acquiring an additional 153,700 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,337.74.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $17.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,220.58. 57,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,869. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,550.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,720.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,196.49 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

