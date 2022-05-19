Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 953 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,848,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,759,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,178,000 after buying an additional 370,683 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,752,000 after buying an additional 234,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $16,196,000.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.06. 18,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,955. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $81.49 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.53.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

