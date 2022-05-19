Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $454.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $451.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Argus raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.25.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $659,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.87, for a total value of $102,271.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,648 shares of company stock worth $4,055,145. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

