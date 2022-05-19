Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.60

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.60 and traded as low as $0.70. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 18,768 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 11.06, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative return on equity of 51.01% and a negative net margin of 152.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nova LifeStyle by 20.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Nova LifeStyle in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Nova LifeStyle in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

About Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY)

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

