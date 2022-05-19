Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.60

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.60 and traded as low as $0.70. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 18,768 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 11.06, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59.
Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative return on equity of 51.01% and a negative net margin of 152.86%.
About Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY)
Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nova LifeStyle (NVFY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
Receive News & Ratings for Nova LifeStyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova LifeStyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.