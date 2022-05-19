NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Up to $5.45

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.45, but opened at $5.61. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 13,710 shares traded.

NG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a current ratio of 38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -45.41 and a beta of 0.65.

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 54,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $442,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $31,393.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $159,082.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,790 shares of company stock valued at $993,432. 29.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 208,645 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 75,983 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.