NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Trading Down 0.7%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. 29,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 37,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUZE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuZee in the second quarter worth about $78,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NuZee during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NuZee by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in NuZee in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NuZee during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and suppliers in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands. It serves retail and grocery customers, office, and hospitality sectors.

