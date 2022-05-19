NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $111.21 on Wednesday. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $86.44 and a 12-month high of $141.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.57 and a 200 day moving average of $120.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.55. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $188.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $365,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $1,109,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at $10,941,493.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,960,590 in the last three months. 17.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,003,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,356 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 421,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,124,000 after buying an additional 14,487 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,859,000 after purchasing an additional 100,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 274,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,923,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

