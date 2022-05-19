NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,955 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 6.3% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $12.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.38. The stock had a trading volume of 54,384,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,897,820. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $135.43 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

