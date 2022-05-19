NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,041 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 36,013 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.12.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,302,988. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $135.43 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.96. The company has a market cap of $501.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

