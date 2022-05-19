NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Reduced by Forefront Analytics LLC

Forefront Analytics LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,163 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,302,988. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $135.43 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.96. The company has a market cap of $500.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.12.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.