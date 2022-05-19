Nwam LLC Acquires 113 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.93.

NYSE DG opened at $202.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $185.15 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

