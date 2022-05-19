Nwam LLC Buys 273 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,355,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Linde by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,423,000 after acquiring an additional 376,091 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,940,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,602,000 after purchasing an additional 138,685 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Linde by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,060,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $604,570,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,059,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $604,345,000 after purchasing an additional 56,532 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $310.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $267.51 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $312.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.70. The company has a market capitalization of $155.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.15.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

