Nwam LLC Buys 464 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Nwam LLC raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $180,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,534,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,525,000 after purchasing an additional 165,107 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 150,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,874,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $117.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.23 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. Paychex’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 84.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.14.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

