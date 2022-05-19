Nwam LLC Has $293,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC increased its position in Novartis by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 132,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of NVS opened at $87.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.09. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

