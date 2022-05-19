Nwam LLC Has $340,000 Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,976,384 shares of company stock valued at $105,795,602.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.75.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.