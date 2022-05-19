Nwam LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $55.89 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $54.54 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.62.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.