Nwam LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Mastercard stock opened at $335.90 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $326.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

