Nwam LLC Reduces Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Nwam LLC lowered its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,222 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NLY stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

NLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.