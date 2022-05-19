Nwam LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,032,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,345,000 after purchasing an additional 161,503 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,617,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,669,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $81.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.35.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

