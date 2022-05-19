Nwam LLC Takes $268,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

VCR opened at $237.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.66. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $235.54 and a 12 month high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.