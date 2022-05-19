Nwam LLC Takes Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,027,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth $449,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $795,000.

Shares of MNA stock opened at $31.12 on Thursday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $33.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98.

