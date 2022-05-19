O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 148,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,078,102 shares.The stock last traded at $14.45 and had previously closed at $13.97.

Several brokerages have commented on OI. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.42.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

