O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Invests $945,000 in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,345 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000. Arch Resources makes up about 1.6% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Arch Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Arch Resources stock traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.15. The company had a trading volume of 559,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.53 and its 200-day moving average is $117.41. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $183.53.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.33 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 109.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 63.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 3.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

In other Arch Resources news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $46,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $729,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,495 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

