O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 88,044 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 163.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,044 shares during the quarter. Gartner makes up 0.8% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $47,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gartner by 553.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gartner by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.50.

Gartner stock traded up $8.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $248.65. The stock had a trading volume of 960,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.50. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $226.89 and a one year high of $368.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.90.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen Serra acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $251.99 per share, with a total value of $176,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,393. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

