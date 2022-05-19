O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,496 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,205 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $22,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Cigna by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.96.

NYSE:CI traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $256.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,852. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $271.71. The stock has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.79%.

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,998 shares of company stock worth $37,628,011. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

