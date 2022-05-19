O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $20.65 Million Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 694.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,082,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 946,453 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $20,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,902,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,293 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,204,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,966,000 after purchasing an additional 54,377 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 26,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. Desjardins lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,024,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,083. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.95. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $22.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

