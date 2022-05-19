O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $26.90 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $26,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,133,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,342,000 after buying an additional 26,804 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,735,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,647,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.25.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $601.53. 805,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,403. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $677.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $667.36. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $519.32 and a one year high of $748.68. The company has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

