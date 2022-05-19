O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $33.79 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,369 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $33,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PM stock traded down $5.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.50. 9,231,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,421,936. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.56 and its 200-day moving average is $97.89. The stock has a market cap of $155.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

