O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 263,409 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,937,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 263,409 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kinder Morgan worth $30,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 149,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 198,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $908,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $440,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,447 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.02. 15,991,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,043,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,202 in the last ninety days. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.