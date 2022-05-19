O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 459,462 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 890,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459,462 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Liberty Global worth $25,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBTYK. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,013,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $726,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,332.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

